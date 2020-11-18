MCR collects 41 million on building by laws violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi has collected Rs 42 million fine imposed on Rabi Center for the building by laws violation.

Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Officer, Metropolitan said that these payments were made on November 14 and November 17 through two separate challan forms of Rs 25 million and Rs15.

9 million for the compoundable offense and were deposited in the state exchequer.

Rabi Center is a commercial center located on Murree Road on the main highway of Rawalpindi.