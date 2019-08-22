MCR confiscates four truck loads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment drive operation confiscated four truckload goods of encroachers from different areas of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment drive operation confiscated four truckload goods of encroachers from different areas of city.

A spokesman told APP that the teams of MCR conducted operation on Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths and confiscated two truckloads of goods.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation and violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.