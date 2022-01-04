MCR confiscates four truckload goods in anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has confiscated four truckloads of goods in its anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has confiscated four truckloads of goods in its anti-encroachment operation.

The anti-encroachment team conducted operation in the areas of Kartarpura, Banni and Jamia Masjid Road and confiscated four truckloads of goods, material and carts encroached on the roads.

The team removed stalls and carts which created severe hurdles in the flow of traffic during rush hours.

People praised the operation conducted to remove such hurdles which were becoming cause of nuisance, especially during evening time.