MCR confiscates four truckloads of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has confiscated four truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids at Murree Road, committee chowk, Iqbal Road, Liaquat road, commercial market and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors.

Fines were also imposed on the occasion to the violators.

The spokesman said the operation would continue.