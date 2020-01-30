MCR confiscates three truckloads of goods

(@imziishan)

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Thursday confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Thursday confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that teams of MCR conducted raids in Perwadhai, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Murree road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation against the violators by imposing fine and confiscating goods.