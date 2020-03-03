MCR confiscates three truckloads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Perwadhai, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed on vendors indulged in encroachments.

Spokesman said the anti-enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.