MCR Imposes Ban Entry Of Sacrificial Animals In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

MCR imposes ban entry of sacrificial animals in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals to keep the city and to protect the citizens from COVID-19 on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted.

The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, informed spokesman of MCR here.

More Stories From Pakistan

