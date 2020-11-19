UrduPoint.com
MCR Imposes Rs 11.6 Mln Fine On Violation Of Building Bye-laws

Thu 19th November 2020

MCR imposes Rs 11.6 mln fine on violation of building bye-laws

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) in its drive against violators of building by-laws sealed a plaza in the area of Asghar Mall here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) in its drive against violators of building by-laws sealed a plaza in the area of Asghar Mall here on Thursday.

Chief Officer(CO) MCR, Ali Abbas Bukhari informed media that plaza was sealed on the directives of Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood and a fine of Rs 11.

6 million has been imposed on plaza owner due to violation of building bye-laws.

The CO said the owner has submitted an amount of 3.5 million in the government treasury while the plaza would be de-sealed after payment of remaining 8.1 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

