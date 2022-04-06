MCR launches anti-encroachment drive

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) on Wednesday launched a massive operation against encroachment and confiscated four truckloads of goods from various city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) on Wednesday launched a massive operation against encroachment and confiscated four truckloads of goods from various city areas.

The MCR team, under the supervision of Regulation Officer Muhammad Imran removed encroachments from Liaqat Bagh to the Bagh Sardaran area, which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths occupied by the vendors at Gul Noor Market Murree road.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation has been intensified on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor Ul Amin Mengal, to provide relief to the residents during the Holy month.

He informed that vehicles and motorbikes disrupting traffic and improper parking were also removed.

The goods that were confiscated during the operation would not be returned to the owners as they had been served notices several times, but they failed to vacate the State land.

The spokesman said that markets were regularly being visited, and staff MCR conducted raids to end encroachments ultimately.