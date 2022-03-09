MCR seals eight illegal shops

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), under its operation against illegal construction, on Wednesday sealed eight shops in the Sadiqabad area

According to details, MCR's Enforcement team carried out an operation against illegal construction and sealed eight shops being constructed without taking approval from the regulation branch.

Meanwhile, the MCR teams confiscated two truck-loads from Chandani Chowk, as the food outlets set up at footpaths on Benazir Bhutto road were the source of hurdle in a smooth traffic flow.

The Municipal Officer Regulations urged citizens to cooperate with MCR staff else strict action would be taken against those violating the law./395