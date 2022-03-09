UrduPoint.com

MCR Seals Eight Illegal Shops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 05:16 PM

MCR seals eight illegal shops

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), under its operation against illegal construction, on Wednesday sealed eight shops in the Sadiqabad area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), under its operation against illegal construction, on Wednesday sealed eight shops in the Sadiqabad area.

According to details, MCR's Enforcement team carried out an operation against illegal construction and sealed eight shops being constructed without taking approval from the regulation branch.

Meanwhile, the MCR teams confiscated two truck-loads from Chandani Chowk, as the food outlets set up at footpaths on Benazir Bhutto road were the source of hurdle in a smooth traffic flow.

The Municipal Officer Regulations urged citizens to cooperate with MCR staff else strict action would be taken against those violating the law./395

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Road Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt launches out of school children e ..

Balochistan govt launches out of school children enrollment campaign

55 seconds ago
 Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

18 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

18 minutes ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

18 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to ..

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to guns

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>