MCR To Develop ‘walking Street’ In Raja Bazaar At Cost Of Rs 250m
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 08:05 PM
The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has launched work on establishing a dedicated “walking street” from Fowara Chowk to Dingi Khoi in Raja Bazaar on the pattern of Saddar Cantonment, aimed at easing pedestrian movement and improving shopping facilities
Municipal Officer Infrastructure (MOI) Rafaqat Gondal told APP on Wednesday that the Rs 250 million project had already been initiated and would be completed within six months. The scheme, he said, was expected to significantly facilitate shoppers by providing a safe and modernised marketplace, similar to the Saddar’s walking street which had boosted commercial activity and eased congestion.
As part of the project, electricity, PTCL and SNGPL lines would be shifted underground to improve the outlook of the bazaar and ensure modern civic facilities.
“The walking street will make shopping easier for families and safer for pedestrians by reducing traffic hazards in the busiest part of the city,” Gondal said.
Rafaqat Gondal added that the initiative was part of MCR’s wider city beautification drive, under which various uplift projects were under way to enhance Rawalpindi’s infrastructure and provide better civic amenities.
The introduction of a walking street in Raja Bazaar is likely to provide visitors with a more comfortable shopping experience, reducing congestion and creating a cleaner, pedestrian-friendly environment. Families in particular would benefit from improved mobility and safer access to markets.
Rafaqat Gondal said the Saddar walking street had already demonstrated that such projects could attract larger numbers of shoppers, extend shopping hours and encourage recreational visits. He expected a similar impact in Raja Bazaar, where modernised infrastructure and safer conditions are set to transform the area into a vibrant shopping hub.
He added that the Corporation was determined to carry forward beautification and development schemes that would not only transform the city’s environment but also address long-standing challenges faced by citizens.
