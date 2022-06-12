MCR workers urged Punjab CM to inquire building branch irregularities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Municipal Workers League of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has urged upon the Punjab Chief Minister to constitute a high-level committee to investigate the irregularities of the building branch over the last four years.

Talking to APP, President of the league Haji Farooq Ahmed said that he had written a letter to Punjab CM Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz, urging him to order a probe into the city's last four years of commercialization.

He said that huge losses of billions of rupees had been shouldered on MCR during the period while illegally commercializing the entire city.

Farooq informed that the citizens had lodged several complaints with the Anti-Corruption Department over the wrongdoings of the MCR Building Branch; however, no action had been taken so far in this regard.

The president said that if the government did not act against the corrupt mafia, the workers league would organize a protest camp against those who absurdly put a massive loss to the MCR.

/778