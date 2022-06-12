UrduPoint.com

MCR Workers Urged Punjab CM To Inquire Building Branch Irregularities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MCR workers urged Punjab CM to inquire building branch irregularities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Municipal Workers League of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has urged upon the Punjab Chief Minister to constitute a high-level committee to investigate the irregularities of the building branch over the last four years.

Talking to APP, President of the league Haji Farooq Ahmed said that he had written a letter to Punjab CM Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz, urging him to order a probe into the city's last four years of commercialization.

He said that huge losses of billions of rupees had been shouldered on MCR during the period while illegally commercializing the entire city.

Farooq informed that the citizens had lodged several complaints with the Anti-Corruption Department over the wrongdoings of the MCR Building Branch; however, no action had been taken so far in this regard.

The president said that if the government did not act against the corrupt mafia, the workers league would organize a protest camp against those who absurdly put a massive loss to the MCR.

/778

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

19 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

19 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.