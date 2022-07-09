MCS chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) had made a plan to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, MCS Chief Corporation Officer Tariq Proya said the staff would remove encroachments from main roads and bazaars near Eidgah and mosques.

He said the staff would also coordinate with the Sargodha Development Authority to ensure cleanliness and disposal of remains of animals.

He said a control room had also been set up at the Metropolitan Corporation officeas people could get registered their complaints on phone number 048-9230148, headded.