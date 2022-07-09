UrduPoint.com

MCS Chalks Out Plan For Cleanliness On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MCS chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) had made a plan to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, MCS Chief Corporation Officer Tariq Proya said the staff would remove encroachments from main roads and bazaars near Eidgah and mosques.

He said the staff would also coordinate with the Sargodha Development Authority to ensure cleanliness and disposal of remains of animals.

He said a control room had also been set up at the Metropolitan Corporation officeas people could get registered their complaints on phone number 048-9230148, headded.

Related Topics

Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

4 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.