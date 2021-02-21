(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha Dr Farah Masood said that making the city clean and green was the Primary responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.

She expressed these views while addressing a performance review meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Officers including Director Local Government Hina Arshad, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid, Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz and CO MC Khawaja Imran Safdar.

The Commissioner said that despite the shortage of staff, the corporation was striving to provide full services to the citizens. She stressed the need for adopting a concrete strategy to address the traffic problems inside the city.

The meeting was informed that work on Clean and Green Pakistan Phase was underway and the work had been started on the second phase of slaughter house while the Metropolitan would buy lift in the next fifteen days to ensure traffic flow in the city.

The meeting was also informed that the corporation had so far recovered dues of Rs 530 million during the current financial year while the anti encroachments operation was continue on daily basis.

On the occasion, the meeting was further informed that out of 1347 applications of maps received at E-Khidmaat center so far, 577 maps applications had been approved and provided to the applicants under one window operation and 96 were being prosecuted while 517 objections had been raised on them. Similarly, 157 maps applications at e-Khidmat center were ready for delivery.

The commissioner also directed to evolve a 'plan of action' by holding a meeting with the railwayadministration to collect garbage around the railway line.

The meeting also approved de-silting of sewer lines and re-disposal in Jinnah Colony.