MCSTSI president for immediate ban on export of sugar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed, demanded immediate ban on export of sugar to control its prices.

In a statement issued here on Monday regarding increasing prices of sugar, Faisal Saeed said that the prices of sugar in the country have reached the highest level and the situation is very alarming.

He said that the sugar was being sold at Rs 140 per kilogramme in the wholesale market and Rs 150 per kg in the open market and the sugar mafia was involved in looting the citizens.

He demanded of the high-ups to take measures on an emergency basis to normalize the prices of sugar by banning its export.