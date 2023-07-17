Open Menu

MCSTSI President For Immediate Ban On Export Of Sugar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MCSTSI president for immediate ban on export of sugar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed, demanded immediate ban on export of sugar to control its prices.

In a statement issued here on Monday regarding increasing prices of sugar, Faisal Saeed said that the prices of sugar in the country have reached the highest level and the situation is very alarming.

He said that the sugar was being sold at Rs 140 per kilogramme in the wholesale market and Rs 150 per kg in the open market and the sugar mafia was involved in looting the citizens.

He demanded of the high-ups to take measures on an emergency basis to normalize the prices of sugar by banning its export.

Related Topics

Multan Chamber Market Industry

Recent Stories

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

18 minutes ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

54 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

1 hour ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

1 hour ago
Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan