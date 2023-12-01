MCSTSI president proposes to make traffic rules part of education curriculum

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) President of Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed said that the majority of the people was unfamiliar with traffic rules and proposed that the traffic rules should be made part of the education curriculum.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he suggested that motorcycle tests should be conducted for the students in the eighth class at the school level and their driving permits should be issued based on that test.

He said that school-going students should be issued licenses at the age of 16 because middle-class people could not afford other means of transportation including rickshaws to send the children to school.

APP/sak