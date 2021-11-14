MCSTSI president welcomes Rs 120b relief package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed on Sunday welcomed the relief package of Rs 120 billion for Ehsaas Ration Programme and the process of registration in this regard.

In a statement issued, Faisal Saeed said that there was no doubt that the government was taking measures including the announcement of the recent relief package to curb the rising inflation.

He hoped that the benefits of the scheme would start benefiting the deserving people after completion of the registration process.

Mr Faisal further said that Ehsaas Kifalat programme was also a good initiative of the government which had directly benefited the low income families in the country.

He said that MCSTSI would continue to raise voice for small traders at every forum. APP/sak 1450 hrs .