MCT Court Awards 5 Year Imprisonment In A Narcotics Case
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:01 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial (MCT) Court here Thursday awarded 5 years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine to a convict in a narcotics case.
According to details, the In-charge judge of Model Criminal Trial Court and first Additional Sessions judge Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Sial, has convicted accused Muhammad Shehzad S/O Muhammad Saleem Mughul who was arrested by Anti Narcotics Force on June 27, 2016 with 200 grams of hashish.
The convict would have to undergo a further period of 6 months imprisonment if he failed to pay the penalty.