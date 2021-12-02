MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract employees

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Municipal Corporation Worker's Union (MCWU) on Thursday staged protest for regularization of the contract employees.

The protesting workers led by MCWU Chairman Bashir Nawab organized protest rally and demanded for immediate resolution of their issues including payment of pension and gratuity amount to retired employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Bashir Nawab and others said provincial government and Municipal Authorities were not resolving genuine issues of municipal employees while contract employees are being denied of their basic rights.

They demanded the department concerned to take notice of employees' issues and contract employees should be regularized so that they could get all benefits like other employees.

