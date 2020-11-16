UrduPoint.com
MD APP Condoles Demise Of DG Bulgarian Telegraph Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

MD APP condoles demise of DG Bulgarian Telegraph Agency

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Monday condoled the demise of Director General Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Maxim Minchev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Monday condoled the demise of Director General Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Maxim Minchev.

In a condolence message, he said Maxim Minchev was a nice person and a thorough professional.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

