MD APP Condoles Demise Of DG Bulgarian Telegraph Agency
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:18 PM
Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Monday condoled the demise of Director General Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Maxim Minchev
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Monday condoled the demise of Director General Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Maxim Minchev.
In a condolence message, he said Maxim Minchev was a nice person and a thorough professional.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.