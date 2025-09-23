MD APP condoles demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.

In his condolence message, Asim Khichi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

He said Mazhar Iqbal was a seasoned journalist who played a vital role in promoting journalistic values and consistently struggled for the rights of working journalists.

With his passing away, the journalistic community has lost an experienced professional and a unique personality, he added.

The MD APP prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the family to bear this irreparable loss.