MD APP Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.
In his condolence message, Asim Khichi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
He said Mazhar Iqbal was a seasoned journalist who played a vital role in promoting journalistic values and consistently struggled for the rights of working journalists.
With his passing away, the journalistic community has lost an experienced professional and a unique personality, he added.
The MD APP prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the family to bear this irreparable loss.
