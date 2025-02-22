Open Menu

MD APP Felicitates IRNA Chief For 90th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MD APP felicitates IRNA chief for 90th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Muhammad Asim Khichi on Saturday felicitated Dr Hossain Jaberi Ansari, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and his team on achieving the incredible milestone of 90 years of dedicated service in journalism.

“Your unwavering commitment to truth, awareness, and progress has played a vital role in shaping public discourse and strengthening the foundations of your nation”, said MD APP in his felicitation message to MD IRNA.

He said that over the past 90 years, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has been a beacon of reliable information, empowering citizens with knowledge and upholding the principles of free and responsible journalism.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to your hard work, integrity, and dedication to the greater good,” he added.

“As you celebrate this historic moment, we extend our best wishes for continued success and innovation in the years ahead.

May you keep inspiring, informing, and guiding generations to come,” MD APP added.

He said that APP and IRNA have had a news exchange agreement since 1981 and sharing news of mutual interests and regional and international development.

Asim Khichi said the world has now become a global city in which media play a very important role, adding that news collaboration among regional news agencies is a must to give first-hand and reliable information to its people.

He said official news agencies of Pakistan and Iran –APP and IRNA are disseminating accurate, rapid information and providing a true image of events to their subscribers and audience.

He said the news exchange agreement between APP and IRNA would be further strengthened for benefit of the people of brotherly countries.

Recent Stories

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

1 hour ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

13 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

13 hours ago
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

13 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

14 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

14 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

14 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

15 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan