MD APP mother laid to rest, funeral offered in Peshawar

Mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Mobashir Hasan was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard on Tuesday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Mobashir Hasan was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard on Tuesday evening.

The funeral prayer was offered at Civil Officers Mess and attended by a large number of people including civil servants, journalists, APP staffers and relatives.

The deceased had breathed her last on Monday night at a hospital in Islamabad due to protracted illness.

People from all walk of life are visiting the residence of Mobashir Hasan to offer their condolences over the sad demise of his mother.