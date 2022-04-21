UrduPoint.com

MD APP Mubashir Hassan Assigned Additional Charge Of PIO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MD APP Mubashir Hassan assigned additional charge of PIO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Associated Press of Pakistan (Pakistan Point news - 21st Apr, 2022 ) Managing Director Mubashir Hassan has been assigned the additional responsibilities of Director General/ Principal Information Officer (PIO) at the Press Information Department (PID).

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday, the incumbent PIO Suhail Ali Khan, a 21 Grade officer, was directed to report to the ministry.

Mubashir Hassan is a BS-20 officer of the Information Group.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

55 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

55 minutes ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

2 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

2 hours ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.