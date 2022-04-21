MD APP Mubashir Hassan assigned additional charge of PIO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Associated Press of Pakistan (Pakistan Point news - 21st Apr, 2022 ) Managing Director Mubashir Hassan has been assigned the additional responsibilities of Director General/ Principal Information Officer (PIO) at the Press Information Department (PID).

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday, the incumbent PIO Suhail Ali Khan, a 21 Grade officer, was directed to report to the ministry.

Mubashir Hassan is a BS-20 officer of the Information Group.