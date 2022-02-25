UrduPoint.com

MD Bait-ul-Maal Inaugurates Sweet Home At Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Friday inaugurated Sweet Home constructed by Masood Welfare Organization on Bakhshali Road Mardan

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, he praised the service of Masood Welfare Organization and said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Masood Welfare Organization would work in collaboration for the assistance of orphan and poor children. He said that these children are our asset and they should be provided needed help and support to become respectable part of society.

He urged affluent to help out these needy and poor children and said that government is also using resources for their welfare and uplift.

The ceremony was also addressed by renowned industrialist, Haji Masood, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Maal Aftab Alam.

Later, Malik Zaheer and Chairman Masood Welfare Organization, Haji Masood signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Nasimabad Par Hoti to work for welfare and assistance of poor children.

>