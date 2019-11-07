MD Bait-ul-Mal signs MoU with LUMHS and MUET Jamshoro

The Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro to allow 50 poor deserving students of the university to get scholarship till completion of degrees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro to allow 50 poor deserving students of the university to get scholarship till completion of degrees.

According to university spokesman, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal being social protection organization of the federal government would undertake projects/ programmes/ activities for the welfare of poorest of the poor throughout the country, with its presence in each district.

Its objectives included, assurance of minimum wellbeing through a guarantee of essential goods and services that provide protection against life contingencies for all people, adoption of proactive strategies and policies to prevent and protect against risks and to promote individual and social potentials and opportunities. The foundation of these objectives is to encourage poverty reduction and sustainable development.

LUMHS is one of the Centres of Excellence among Higher Education Institutions of the country, leading the country towards a rapidly developing Knowledge economy and progressive state among comity of nations, focusing on creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship so as to amicably negotiate Social, Economic and Environmental challenges faced by the country.

According to MoU, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will provide stipends to 50 poor deserving but brilliant students of LUMHS. The students will be recommended by LUMHS's 'students' committee' and the list/ cases shall be forwarded to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for process as per policy and standard SoPs.

Pakistan Bait ul Mal will provide internship/ admission to community work, to the students of LUMHS as per their degree requirement, and as per the recommendations of the 'students' committee', in any of its district offices across the country, regional offices at Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, provincial offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta and Head office at Islamabad.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and LUMHS will jointly hold national and International days like Universal Children's Day, International Women's Day, International Thalassemia Day, World Blood Donor Day, and International Day for Economic and Social Development, World AIDS Day etc. Logistic support and other arrangements will be the responsibility of LUMHS and financial expenditures, if any will be borne by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi also signed the similar type of Memorandum of Understanding with the Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.