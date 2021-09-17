MD BEF visits IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) Professor. Sher Zaman, visited International Islamic University (IIU) and discussed promotion of education and special initiatives for the students of Balochistan with the leadership of the university.

He was part of the delegation led by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha that met with the university President Dr. Hathal and visited Islamic Research Institute.

Professor Sher Zaman apprised of the visit of the Balochistan Education Foundation where he briefed that BEF has been supporting educational institutions across Balochistan to improve the literacy rate and promote education.

He told that the government has also allocated substantial funds for the BEF in the budget for the promotion of the education sector. In the meeting with the delegation, IIUI President agreed with the Governor to enhance mutual cooperation for the promotion of quality education.