UrduPoint.com

MD BEF Visits IIUI

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:01 AM

MD BEF visits IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) Professor. Sher Zaman, visited International Islamic University (IIU) and discussed promotion of education and special initiatives for the students of Balochistan with the leadership of the university.

He was part of the delegation led by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha that met with the university President Dr. Hathal and visited Islamic Research Institute.

Professor Sher Zaman apprised of the visit of the Balochistan Education Foundation where he briefed that BEF has been supporting educational institutions across Balochistan to improve the literacy rate and promote education.

He told that the government has also allocated substantial funds for the BEF in the budget for the promotion of the education sector. In the meeting with the delegation, IIUI President agreed with the Governor to enhance mutual cooperation for the promotion of quality education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Education Budget Visit International Islamic University Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.