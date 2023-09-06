MD BoK visits Khyber Eye Foundation

Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and appreciated the hospital's remarkable work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and appreciated the hospital's remarkable work.

He was welcomed by the distinguished Life Patron of the hospital, Professor Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil, and other members of the Board of Directors and administrators.

He said that visiting the hospital had solidified his belief in the Khyber Eye Foundation as a prestigious institution.

Faraz commended the Khyber Eye Foundation for its philanthropic efforts, highlighting the fact that the hospital provides free medical care to the underprivileged and disadvantaged individuals in the region.

He thanked all the present board members and emphasized his dedication to supporting the hospital's progress, assuring them of his continuous presence to address any issues that may arise.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a shield to MD Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz, as a token of appreciation for his visit.

Former Chairman Muhammad Ghayyur Sethi was also honored with a shield in recognition of his tireless efforts for the Khyber Eye Foundation.