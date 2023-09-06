Open Menu

MD BoK Visits Khyber Eye Foundation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 06:03 PM

MD BoK visits Khyber Eye Foundation

Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and appreciated the hospital's remarkable work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and appreciated the hospital's remarkable work.

He was welcomed by the distinguished Life Patron of the hospital, Professor Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil, and other members of the Board of Directors and administrators.

He said that visiting the hospital had solidified his belief in the Khyber Eye Foundation as a prestigious institution.

Faraz commended the Khyber Eye Foundation for its philanthropic efforts, highlighting the fact that the hospital provides free medical care to the underprivileged and disadvantaged individuals in the region.

He thanked all the present board members and emphasized his dedication to supporting the hospital's progress, assuring them of his continuous presence to address any issues that may arise.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a shield to MD Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz, as a token of appreciation for his visit.

Former Chairman Muhammad Ghayyur Sethi was also honored with a shield in recognition of his tireless efforts for the Khyber Eye Foundation.

Related Topics

Visit Progress Muhammad Ali May Bank Of Khyber All

Recent Stories

Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration' ..

Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration'

4 minutes ago
 SECP issues Shariah Compliance Certificate to a st ..

SECP issues Shariah Compliance Certificate to a startup

4 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among ..

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among school and university student ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter ..

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed assu ..

4 minutes ago
 Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

6 minutes ago
 Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Baske ..

Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Basketball World Cup semis

6 minutes ago
Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

4 minutes ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

4 minutes ago
 Government entities in Ajman discuss developing em ..

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing emirate&#039;s economic sector

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss preparations to host 1st Gulf- ..

25 minutes ago
 New city police chief assumes office

New city police chief assumes office

21 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous ..

Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous struggle

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan