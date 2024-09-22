MD Cat Exams Held At UoS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) As many as 2,462 candidates including 1,863 males and 683 females appeared
in MD Cat examinations held at the University of Sargodha for admission in
Medical & Dental colleges on Sunday.
The Sargodha University had made special arrangements for conducting
transparent exams.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim and DPO Sargodha
Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi visited the examination centers and monitored the exams.
