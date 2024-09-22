Open Menu

MD Cat Exams Held At UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MD Cat exams held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) As many as 2,462 candidates including 1,863 males and 683 females appeared

in MD Cat examinations held at the University of Sargodha for admission in

Medical & Dental colleges on Sunday.

The Sargodha University had made special arrangements for conducting

transparent exams.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim and DPO Sargodha

Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi visited the examination centers and monitored the exams.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sunday University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

24 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan