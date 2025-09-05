MD CAT Test Arrangements Discussed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir regarding the arrangements for the Medical and Dental College Entrance Test (MDCAT), here on Friday.
The representatives of the University of Health Sciences participated online, while officers of the district administration and related departments were also present. The meeting was informed that the MDCAT examination will be held on October 5, 2025. Examination centers will be set up at DPS and DMC for girl candidates, while GC University for boys. A total of 4,000 girl and 1,600 boy candidates will participate in the test.
The deputy commissioner issued necessary instructions saying that clean drinking water, fans, shaded places, food and beverage facilities should be ensured for parents on exam day.
Setting up of guidance desks, clean washrooms and other basic facilities in the examination centers should also be the top priority of the administration.
Regarding security, the police were instructed to formulate a foolproof plan and strictly monitor the entry and exit routes of the examination centers. Along with this, it was also decided to establish a special traffic plan and parking areas to maintain traffic flow. The DC further said that Rescue 1122 and Health Department teams should be present at the examination centers at all times, while mobile health clinics should also be deployed.
Walk-through gates should be installed with the support of Civil Defence. The DC expressed his determination that the district administration will utilize all resources for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the MDCAT exam.
