MD CDA takes briefing from field staff regarding Cholistan land allotment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The meeting of revenue officers and revenue field staff of Cholistan Development Authority was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari.

The meeting discussed the issues related to the land allotment and the problems faced by the revenue field staff.

Revenue Assistants, Colonization Officers, and other field staff were present on the occasion.

MD Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari took a detailed briefing from the revenue officers regarding the land allotment. He directed them to complete all the matters of land allotment in a proper manner. He listened to the problems of the revenue field staff and issued orders for their solution.