MD, Chief Human Resource Officer grieved of demise of PTV employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation Amir Manzoor and Chief Human Resource Officer Tahir Mushtaq Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of ptv worker Tauseef Ahmed.

They said that Tauseef was a hard worker as well as a good hockey player. With his demise, the organization has lost a sincere worker, they said.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.