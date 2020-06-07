UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD, Chief Human Resource Officer Grieved Of Demise Of PTV Employee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

MD, Chief Human Resource Officer grieved of demise of PTV employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation Amir Manzoor and Chief Human Resource Officer Tahir Mushtaq Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of ptv worker Tauseef Ahmed.

They said that Tauseef was a hard worker as well as a good hockey player. With his demise, the organization has lost a sincere worker, they said.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Hockey Sunday Family PTV Sad

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.