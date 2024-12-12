MD Cholistan holds open court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director (MD) Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari held an open court under the one-window operation at his office.

He listened to the complaints of the Cholistani applicants regarding land allotment, revenue matters, and other issues, and issued instructions to the relevant officers on-site for their immediate resolution.

While speaking to the Cholistani applicants at the open court, the Managing Director stated that the Cholistan Development Authority is making every possible effort to provide facilities to the people of Cholistan and to address their issues in a timely manner. He directed all officers to prioritize public issues and ensure transparency in all processes.