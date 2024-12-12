MD Cholistan Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director (MD) Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari held an open court under the one-window operation at his office.
He listened to the complaints of the Cholistani applicants regarding land allotment, revenue matters, and other issues, and issued instructions to the relevant officers on-site for their immediate resolution.
While speaking to the Cholistani applicants at the open court, the Managing Director stated that the Cholistan Development Authority is making every possible effort to provide facilities to the people of Cholistan and to address their issues in a timely manner. He directed all officers to prioritize public issues and ensure transparency in all processes.
Recent Stories
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead,1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain visits industrial Estate in Shanghai1 minute ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam embodied discipline, integrity in truly practical way: Sadia Rashid1 minute ago
-
DC reviews dengue situation in district1 minute ago
-
Dr. Mallah represents Pakistan at GEMS-IBBC autumn conference 2024 in Dubai1 minute ago
-
MD Cholistan holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Center of Excellence schools announce admission schedule2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign in Abbottabad, target set to vaccinate 225,469 children2 minutes ago
-
PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information11 minutes ago
-
5-day polio drive from Dec 1612 minutes ago
-
Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons12 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts special anti-drug awareness campaign in collaboration with ANF12 minutes ago