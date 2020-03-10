MD directs to monitoring de-silting drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :MD Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Naseem Khalid directed to expedite de-silting drive being started here, after paying random visits at Hassan Parwana, Garden Town, Willayat Abad and Basti Khudad Abad Sewerage sub divisions Tuesday.

He checked presence of sewerage teams which were busy in cleanliness of main holes here.

He asked the staff concerned that he would never tolerate negligence found during working hours.

He directed Wasa teams to work more diligently during night hours, with doing maximum de-silting of main holes at requisite areas.

Deputy Director Sewerage South Division Irfan Ali, Assistant Director Sheikh Waheed were present on the occasion.

They also instructed the duty staff to pay special attention in rainy season, no water should be clogged on streets and roads to avoid creating hazard for locals.