MD for lodging FIR against 3 builders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Hussain Khaemtio has requested SSP Hyderabad Abdul Shaikh to lodge a FIR against 3 builders and developers for unlawfully laying a drainage line in a sewage treatment plant of WASA.

In a letter written to the SSP by the MD here Monday, he also alleged that those builders and developers had damaged embankment of one of the storage ponds of the Northern Sewage Treatment Plant (NSTP), located near Isra University Hospital.

The housing schemes which have been identified in the letter include Jumeirah, Qadir Avenue and Mustafa Bungalows housing schemes.

The subject housing schemes were laying a 12 inch diameter pipeline for their sewerage disposal in NSTP's ponds of WASA without (obtaining) prior NOC from the department," reads the letter.

He apprised the SSP that the rehabilitation work of the ponds of NSTP was initiated in 2019 under ADP number 1192 and that it was still ongoing.

The MD said an individual residing in the vicinity of the plant also damaged it by laying a smaller pipeline.

"Moreover, during their works the above mentioned sponsors of the housing scheme and the individual damaged embankment of a pond and an effluent drain whose repaid will cost millions of rupees to the department which is already in financial constraint," Khemtio stated.

He said Sub Divisional Officer of WASA Abid Qazi would visit the Hatri police station for registration of the FIR.