MD Hutchison Ports, Junaid Anwar Discuss On Fast-track Strategy For $1 Bln Investment

Published March 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Limited Andy Tsoi on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry to discuss the swift execution of the previously proposed $1 billion investment aimed at upgrading Pakistan’s port infrastructure.

The meeting focused on addressing challenges, expediting approvals, and ensuring smooth implementation of modernization plans to enhance Pakistan’s trade and maritime capabilities, said a press release.

Andy Tsoi reiterated Hutchison Ports' commitment to Pakistan and emphasized the importance of efficient execution to maximize economic benefits.

Both sides discussed regulatory clearances, infrastructure upgrades, and supply chain improvements, agreeing to remove bottlenecks that could slow down the project. Special attention was given in accelerating the deployment of automation, digitalization, and green port solutions to ensure sustainable operations.

The investment plan covers modernization of Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT), including advanced port equipment, electrification of operations, and improved road connectivity.

To facilitate seamless trade, both parties agreed to enhance coordination among stakeholders and establish a clear roadmap for timely execution.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assured Hutchison Ports of the government’s full cooperation in resolving operational challenges, streamlining approvals, and ensuring a favorable investment environment.

He also highlighted the potential of maritime tourism, emphasizing that Pakistan’s coastline offers immense opportunities for cruise tourism, eco-tourism, and waterfront development.

He expressed willingness to collaborate with Hutchison Ports on sustainable tourism initiatives alongside port expansion.

Andy Tsoi welcomed the government’s proactive approach and stressed the need for continuous engagement to keep the project on track. Both sides agreed to establish a working group for monitoring progress, addressing emerging challenges, and ensuring timely implementation of all phases of the investment plan.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment in accelerating port modernization, strengthening Pakistan’s role in global trade, and exploring new opportunities in maritime tourism.

