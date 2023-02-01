UrduPoint.com

MD KWSB, Administrator East Discuss Problems Related To Water, Sewerage Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 06:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Managing Director Karachi Water, Sewerage Board (KWSB) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and other officials concerned on Wednesday discussed the problems related to water and sewerage issues in different areas of district East.

Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan and other officers met MD KWSB and other notables were also present on the occasion, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Administrator DMC East apprised the MD KWSB about the problems related to the water and sewerage board in different areas of district East.

MD KWSB assured that the water and sewerage board would play its role in resolving the problems in district East.

