MD KW&SB allow leave encashment to all Hindu employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Engineer Assadullah Khan Thursday issued orders to give leave encashment to all Hindu employees of the Water Board.

The MD Water Board has issued the order on the directives of Sindh Local Bodies Minister and Chairman Karachi Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain, said an official statement.

Meanwhile, Engineer Asadullah has said that leave encashment was right of the officers and employees, adding that the employees were working day and night to provide water and sewerage facilities to the citizens without any discrimination despite limited resources.