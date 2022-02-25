UrduPoint.com

MD KWSB Directs Officials To Make Special Arrangements For Shab-e-Mairaj

Published February 25, 2022

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Engineer Asadullah Khan on Friday directed the officials concerned of the Water Board to make special arrangements on the occasion of the Holy Night Shab-e-Mairaj on 27th Rajab (March 1).

The MD KWSB has directed that the necessary arrangements be made on Shab-e-mairaj, especially for the mosques, madarsas, and shrines with regard to water supply, and drainage networks related services, said a statement.

He also directed to resolve the complaints of overflow and ensure smooth flow of sewage with the help of sewerage cleaning, and jetting machines.

He further directed the officials concerned to develop close liaisons with the scholars, committees members and representatives, and office bearers of religious and welfare organizations.

Engineer Asadullah Khan further directed the staffers of the KW&SB to perform their duties honestly to provide better facilities to the citizens.

