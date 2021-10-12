UrduPoint.com

MD KWSB Directs Officials To Resolve Water Supply Issues Of Baldia Town

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:55 PM

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan has directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems being faced by the residents of Baldia Town immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan has directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems being faced by the residents of Baldia Town immediately.

He issued these instructions while talking to PPP leader Masood Mandokhel who called on him at the MD Secretariat here on Tuesday, said a statement.

Engineer Asadullah also directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps to resolve the water supply and drainage related issues of the entire metropolis to facilitate the people.

