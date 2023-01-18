MD KWSB for resolving drainage complaints around Muhammad Shah Graveyard New Karachi

All resources should be utilized to ensure the smooth provision of water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens, besides all drainage complaints in other areas of the city, including around Muhammad Shah Graveyard New Karachi, should be addressed on an emergency basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :All resources should be utilized to ensure the smooth provision of water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens, besides all drainage complaints in other areas of the city, including around Muhammad Shah Graveyard New Karachi, should be addressed on an emergency basis.

These instructions were issued to the officials concerned by Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan during a visit to Muhammad Shah graveyard New Karachi here on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of KWSB.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer KW&SB Muhammad Hanif Baloch and other concerned officers were also present.

The MD Water Board gave strict orders to the concerned officials that overflow complaints should be eliminated permanently in the vicinity of Muhammad Shah Graveyard.

He said that better water supply and drainage facilities be provided to the citizens. It is our duty and our first priority to resolve all complaints of the citizens immediately and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He said that a complete survey of all water supply and drainage lines be performed to check leakages and repair works should be ensured.

He said that effective steps should be taken to improve the water supply and drainage system across the city and all problems and complaints should be resolved on a priority basis to facilitate the citizens.