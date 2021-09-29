MD KW&SB issues alert in view of rain forecast in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements to cope with the situation during the expected rain.

All officers and staff of the Water Board are asked to remain on high alert before the expected rains and immediately place suction pumps, jetting machines and heavy pumps at important points including streets ahead of rain, said a spokesperson of the KW&SB.

Asadullah has said that the KW&SB would continue to work in a better manner and provide maximum facilities to the citizens.