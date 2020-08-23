MD KWSB reviews situation after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Khalid Mahmood Sheikh on Sunday reviewed the situation after rainfall in different areas of North Karachi, Surjani town and Lines Area here.

The MD Water Board is paying regular visits to different localities in the metropolis to assess the situation of water supply and sewerage system after rain, said a spokesperson of the Water Board.

The Chief Engineer Bulk is also visiting electrical and mechanical installations of the Water Board to ensure smooth operations of water sewerage and supply system.

The MD Water Board also reviewed replacement of a 72-inch diameter sewerage line at Allah Wali Chowrangi Surjani town here and issued necessary instructions to the staff engaged in the work.

The line has been replaced on Sunday afternoon and the drainage facility has been fully restored for Yaro Goth, Yusuf Goth, Surjani Town and North Karachi areas, he said while speaking on the occasion.

In addition, Shaikh met the staff of Water Board engaged in redressal of water supply and drainage complaints in various areas including North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Lines Area and directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work.

On the occasion of his visit to Lines Area, the MD Waterboard expressed satisfaction over the situation.

The Water Board staffers have cleared the sewerage lines in Liaquatabad, Jamshed Town UC 9, Alamgir Road near Medicam Chowk, Mehfil Mustafa Agra Taj Colony and other areas with the help of machines and manpower.