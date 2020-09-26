MD KWSB vows to resolve problems of traders, industrialists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), Asadullah Khan on Saturday said that industrial sector plays a significant role in economy of the country and the Water Board is making all out efforts to resolve issues of the traders and industrialists on priority basis.

He said this while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Zubair Chaya here, said a spokesperson of the KWSB.

Asadullah said that we along with officials of the KWSB would meet with the traders and industrialists to find solutions of their problems through discussion and their problems will be resolved on urgent basis.

He said that the Sindh Government is fully determined to play its role for further promotion of industrial sector in Sindh.