MD MWMC for maintenance of all off-road machinery for better cleanliness in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided proper utilisation of the existing machinery for effective cleanliness at city of Saints.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar visited the company workshop here on Thursday and reviewed under maintenance machinery.

He directed to speed up the maintenance work of all off-road machinery and added that the company's performance could be affected over delay in maintenance of non functional vehicles.

MD MWMC also ordered to speed up maintenance work of containers and hand carts.

He ordered proper lighting and other facilities at workshop as providing better facilities to workers is responsibility of the company.

Manager workshop briefed MD 85 containers have been repaired while 170 hand carts handed over to the workers after maintenance.