MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to appreciate artist Azeem’s artwork

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Dr Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF) under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), along with NBF Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand, visited the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Wednesday to appreciate the artwork of Islamabad-based artist Azeem.

During the visit, Dr Jahangir and Murad Ali Mohmand commended Azeem’s artistic vision, creativity, and dedication, praising his ability to convey profound themes through his work while reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Dr Jahangir underscored the importance of supporting and promoting talented artists like Azeem, who contribute significantly to the country’s art scene.

He also lauded the Rawalpindi Arts Council for providing a valuable platform for artists to showcase their work and engage with art enthusiasts.

Secretary NBF, Murad Ali Mohmand highlighted the role of art in shaping society and called for increased collaboration between institutions like the NBF and the artistic community to foster creativity and cultural appreciation.