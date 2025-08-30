MD NBF Visits Multan Office, Meets Writers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Managing Director (MD) of the National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Kamran Jahangir, paid a visit to the NBP's Multan Regional Office on Saturday.
Writers from Multan and NBF staff organized a special gathering in his honor following his visit, said a press release issued here.
The honorary sitting was attended by a large number of writers, journalists and intellectuals from across Multan.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Kamran Jahangir said that despite limited resources, the NBF has been making extensive efforts to promote book culture and publish new works. Responding to queries from writers, he noted that NBF has always given priority to the literary community of Multan and would continue to strengthen this engagement.
He announced that a major book fair would soon be organized in Multan.
Dr. Jahangir further added that, in addition to book launch events, efforts are being made to expand the number of franchise centers to boost the sale and marketing of books.
He also announced plans to induct more NBF book ambassadors and to relaunch the monthly literary journal Kitab as a purely literary magazine.
For this purpose, the journal’s editor and NBF’s official spokesperson, Saleem Akhtar, would be contacting writers.
Renowned poet Shakir Hussain Shakir introduced the attendees and conducted the proceedings of the event.
On this occasion, distinguished poet and critic Professor Anwar Jamal, eminent poet, writer and journalist Raziuddin Razi, well-known poet, writer and Regional Director of the Pakistan academy of Letters Multan, Azhar Saleem Majoka, senior writer Mukhtar Zafar, Dr. Abrar Abdul Salam, acclaimed calligrapher and poet Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi, and publisher of Kiran Kiran Roshni, Ali Imran Mumtaz, also shared their views.
Other notable attendees included Qamar Raza Shahzad, Ali Naqvi, Professor Amjad Ramay, Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui, Sajjad Jahania, Punjab Arts Council Multan Resident Director Saleem Qaiser, Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Qaiser Abbas, Sabir Javed Yaad, Sohail Abidi, Rashid Hussaini, Fayaz Awan and Muhammad Zubair, among others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC lead flood relief operations in Sargodha division1 minute ago
-
MD NBF visits Multan Office, meets writers1 minute ago
-
Strict action ordered against fake compensation claims in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather predicted for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
SCCI felicitates Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of Pakistan’s highest civil award11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects in a meeting in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
WSSC DI Khan continues dewatering operations after heavy rain11 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman discuss youth employment initiatives with industrialists21 minutes ago
-
AC review Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations21 minutes ago
-
Maryum Aurangzeb pledges flood mitigation, public safety for Punjab through unity41 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling bid near Pasni Coast; recovers 187 kg drugs, 225 modern pistols41 minutes ago
-
India’s false narrative against Pakistan to cover up Operation Sindoor exposed41 minutes ago