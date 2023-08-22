MD NECTA visits PSQCA office

The Managing Director of National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), Dr. Sardar Mohazzam alongwith his team visited the office of the Director General Dr H.U. Khan, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) at PSQCA-Complex, Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):The Managing Director of National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), Dr. Sardar Mohazzam alongwith his team visited the office of the Director General Dr H.U. Khan, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) at PSQCA-Complex, Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

The meeting focused on enhancing the Joint implementation mechanism for the energy efficiency regime, both sides discussed the development of minimum energy efficiency performance standards with mutual collaboration, ease of doing business and enhance Pakistan export by harmonizing National Standards and energy labelling regime with best international practices.

With the changing dynamics the revision of the MOU and the potential for impactful collaboration were also agreed. Exploring areas of mutual collaboration together through joint proposal development was discussed in detail, said a press release.

The Director General, PSQCA has constituted a committee to collaborate with NEECA.

He also assured to facilitate NEECA to mitigate sub-standard appliances and enhancement of energy efficiency and conservation culture in the country.