MD NEECA For Creating Awareness About Use Of Digitization In Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, while highlighting the importance of accurate data for ensuring transparency and accountability on Wednesday stressed the need to create awareness about the use of digitization in the energy sector and simplify the process in the automation filed.

Speaking at a seminar on "Unleashing the Power of Digitization for Municipal Energy Efficiency" jointly organized by CISNR UET Peshawar, GIZ and NEECA here, he said the government has ensured reforms in automation and standardization of energy appliances, but the real challenge is the enforcement of such reforms.

The other panelists highlighted the need for awareness and changing the attitude and mindset of the government sector towards adapting to the changing times, finding opportunities from international partners such as GIZ collaborated with CISNR, showing that real pilot projects are needed for upscaling the projects.

They also highlighted the need for sustainability and reliability of accurate data and training Human Resources towards automation of energy through stakeholder engagement.

Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Director CISNR briefed the audience about initiatives taken for the digitization of eight municipalities in terms of their water supply systems, streetlights systems, and fleet/fuel tracking systems for energy efficiency with the help of GIZ REEE SCALE Project.

The project has already started to show visible improvement in terms of reducing energy loss in the selected municipalities as validated by the concerned municipal authorities.

Later, he recommended setting up municipal energy efficiency portal having integrated links with funding agencies, showing up bigger pilot projects with financial assistance from funding agencies, and awareness and incentivizing for trained professionals in SCADA to reduce resistance and encourage data transparency.

