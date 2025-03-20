MD NPF Reviews NPF Turkish Hospital, Police Welfare Projects
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday presided over an important meeting to review the NPF Turkish Hospital project along with ongoing and future welfare initiatives for the police force.
Senior police officers of NPF attended the meeting.
A public relations officer told APP that MD NPF assessed progress in key sectors, including health, real estate, and other police welfare initiatives. He followed up on assigned tasks with all directors and directed them to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.
On this occasion, MD Rizvi reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting the police force across Pakistan. He emphasized that officers must work tirelessly for the welfare of the families of martyrs, injured personnel, and other police officials.
He issued key directives to further accelerate the NPF Turkish Hospital project to enhance healthcare facilities for police officers.
He assured that the foundation would provide the best, high-quality, and modern health services to police officers, their families, and citizens.
Additionally, MD Rizvi met with Director of IT Saleem Raza Sheikh and other officials to review real estate and welfare projects benefiting the police force nationwide.
He underscored that the well-being of police officers and their families especially those who have embraced martyrdom or sustained injuries in the line of duty remains the foundation's top priority.
"The NPF is taking comprehensive steps to ensure welfare facilities for the families of all martyrs, injured personnel, and police officers," he stated.
He added that ongoing projects, including residential schemes, schools, and colleges for police officers’ children, as well as healthcare initiatives, are being actively developed. Plans are also underway to launch several new welfare projects in the future.
